A peek at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO): Who has invested in It?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) is 102.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $9.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is 14.31% and 16.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 9.45% at the moment leaves the stock 67.19% off its SMA200. AVEO registered 44.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.22%.

The stock witnessed a 16.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.09%, and is 8.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $325.57M and $79.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.33. Profit margin for the company is -45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.46% and 1.39% from its 52-week high.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.50M, and float is at 31.60M with Short Float at 3.36%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.