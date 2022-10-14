A peek at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS): Who has invested in It?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) is -25.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.49, the stock is -5.36% and -9.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. CCCS registered -17.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.01%.

The stock witnessed a -10.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.72%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $743.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.65. Profit margin for the company is -29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.57% and -36.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Analyst Forecasts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 605.95M, and float is at 598.25M with Short Float at 0.81%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRIGGE MARY JO, the company’s. SEC filings show that PRIGGE MARY JO sold 5,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $9.03 per share for a total of $53792.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that PRIGGE MARY JO () sold a total of 102,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $9.53 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CCCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, INGRAM WILLIAM (Director) disposed off 8,404 shares at an average price of $9.86 for $82885.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS).