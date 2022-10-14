A peek at Express Inc. (EXPR): Who has invested in It?

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -61.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 1.93% and -24.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -56.32% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -73.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.58%.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.00%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 6.64% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $84.76M and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.29 and Fwd P/E is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -75.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Express Inc. (EXPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Express Inc. (EXPR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.90% this year

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.15M, and float is at 65.35M with Short Float at 9.42%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -56.34% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is -57.25% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -2.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.