A peek at Lear Corporation (LEA): Who has invested in It?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is -33.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.38 and a high of $195.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEA stock was last observed hovering at around $120.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.48% higher than the price target low of $132.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.50, the stock is -3.74% and -10.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -15.02% off its SMA200. LEA registered -28.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.57%.

The stock witnessed a -11.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.23%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Lear Corporation (LEA) has around 160100 employees, a market worth around $7.55B and $19.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.33 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.48% and -37.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Lear Corporation (LEA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year

Lear Corporation (LEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.90M, and float is at 59.21M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Lear Corporation (LEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VIdershain Marianne, the company’s VP, Treasurer. SEC filings show that VIdershain Marianne sold 170 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $179.01 per share for a total of $30432.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lear Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,143 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $136.30 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35668.0 shares of the LEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) disposed off 6,143 shares at an average price of $150.51 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 41,811 shares of Lear Corporation (LEA).