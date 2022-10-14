A peek at Romeo Power Inc. (RMO): Who has invested in It?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) is -90.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -17.92% and -38.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock -70.46% off its SMA200. RMO registered -92.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.98%.

The stock witnessed a -39.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.67%, and is -15.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.71% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) has around 293 employees, a market worth around $76.41M and $32.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.89% and -93.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.30%).

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Romeo Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.60% this year

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.91M, and float is at 175.77M with Short Float at 9.40%.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORGWARNER INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BORGWARNER INC sold 1,654,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $2.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.9 million shares.

Romeo Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that BORGWARNER INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,420,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $1.80 per share for $2.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.56 million shares of the RMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, BORGWARNER INC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,045,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds 14,980,000 shares of Romeo Power Inc. (RMO).