A peek at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS): Who has invested in It?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) is -64.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $33.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $18.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 32.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is -13.46% and -27.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 4.18% at the moment leaves the stock -46.10% off its SMA200. TWKS registered -63.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.89%.

The stock witnessed a -29.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.96%, and is -8.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.61% and -71.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -236.60% this year

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.57M, and float is at 86.28M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferguson Angela, the company’s Chief Transformation Officer. SEC filings show that Ferguson Angela sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Mandapaty Sai Krishna (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 16,118 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $11.82 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the TWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Murphy Christopher Gerard (CEO Thoughtworks North America) disposed off 14,479 shares at an average price of $11.82 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 383,519 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS).