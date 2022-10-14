Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -36.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.28 and a high of $182.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $75.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $985.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.19% off the consensus price target high of $1560.66 offered by 59 analysts, but current levels are 88.02% higher than the price target low of $626.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.01, the stock is -8.05% and -15.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.52 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -26.58% off its SMA200. BABA registered -55.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.01%.

The stock witnessed a -15.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.78%, and is -11.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $206.12B and $119.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.43 and Fwd P/E is 1.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.36% and -58.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 59 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 46 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 2.23%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -64.38% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -49.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.