Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Volatility At 5.80%, Should You Add A Position?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is -51.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $21.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOUS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is -4.35% and -18.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -36.81% off its SMA200. HOUS registered -60.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.62%.

The stock witnessed a -12.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.80%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has around 9665 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $7.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.54 and Fwd P/E is 4.66. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.04% and -61.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 191.30% this year

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.50M, and float is at 111.27M with Short Float at 11.53%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layade Nashira W., the company’s EVP & CTO, Technology Services. SEC filings show that Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $44275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39321.0 shares.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $10.88 per share for $21760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HOUS stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -37.15% down over the past 12 months and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is -43.05% lower over the same period. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is -25.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.