Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.79 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.41, the stock is 4.20% and -2.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -6.15% off its SMA200. APLE registered -2.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.09%.

The stock witnessed a -3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.64%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.47 and Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.75% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.00M, and float is at 213.25M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KNIGHT GLADE M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $16.21 per share for a total of $81047.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Woolley Howard E. (Director) bought a total of 613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $16.30 per share for $9995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4198.0 shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Perkins Elizabeth (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $14.87 for $8919.0. The insider now directly holds 174,143 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.57% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -42.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.