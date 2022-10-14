Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is -54.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is -2.59% and -20.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -26.60% off its SMA200. ACHR registered -64.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.43%.

The stock witnessed a -14.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.06%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -66.26% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -742.70% this year

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.46M, and float is at 128.18M with Short Float at 9.35%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adcock Brett, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $2.63 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Adcock Brett (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $2.86 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Adcock Brett (10% Owner) disposed off 76,047 shares at an average price of $2.79 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).