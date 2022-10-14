Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -80.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -22.09% and -43.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.4 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -70.83% off its SMA200. CEI registered -88.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.71%.

The stock witnessed a -42.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.57%, and is -26.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.56% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $85.15M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.51% and -91.56% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.