Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -52.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.37 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.13% lower than the price target low of $4.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 1.21% and -9.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.59 million and changing 6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -34.18% off its SMA200. CS registered -55.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.26%.

The stock witnessed a -15.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.88%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 51410 employees, a market worth around $10.61B and $9.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.43% and -58.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Underweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.50% this year

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.65B, and float is at 2.59B with Short Float at 0.82%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -26.54% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -35.17% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 27.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.