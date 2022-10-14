Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.08% higher than the price target low of $0.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 1.44% and -20.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -22.32% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -70.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.61%.

The stock witnessed a -17.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.20%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.77% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.73% and -74.52% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.88M, and float is at 91.70M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.