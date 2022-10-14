Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) is -66.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $24.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.59% off the consensus price target high of $24.84 offered by analysts, but current levels are 98.59% higher than the price target low of $24.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is 9.92% and -14.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -39.31% off its SMA200. DXF registered -75.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.86%.

The stock witnessed a -18.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.55%, and is 31.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.17% over the week and 18.40% over the month.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $7.40M and $-119.44M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.01. Distance from 52-week low is 61.18% and -81.24% from its 52-week high.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Analyst Forecasts

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.88M, and float is at 10.57M with Short Float at 0.12%.