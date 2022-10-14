Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Volatility At 5.06%, Should You Add A Position?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is -18.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $84.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $36.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $445.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.01% off the consensus price target high of $588.62 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 88.77% higher than the price target low of $313.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.24, the stock is -8.98% and -14.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -12.77% off its SMA200. FUTU registered -58.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.96%.

The stock witnessed a -22.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.82%, and is -7.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $856.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 1.47. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.99% and -58.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.43M, and float is at 78.24M with Short Float at 10.45%.