Here are the top Institutional holders of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) shares

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) is -88.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $12.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRQS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.65% off the consensus price target high of $192.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.65% higher than the price target low of $192.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -7.43% and -33.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -78.64% off its SMA200. BRQS registered -92.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.41%.

The stock witnessed a -37.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.36%, and is -5.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 11.66% over the month.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $14.00M and $29.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.52% and -94.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (443.20%).

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.65M, and float is at 17.24M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -52.31% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is -0.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.