Here are the top Institutional holders of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) shares

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -81.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $14.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -4.73% and -22.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock -45.18% off its SMA200. CENN registered -90.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.48%.

The stock witnessed a -23.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.34%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $276.11M and $8.58M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.07% and -93.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.26M with Short Float at 6.38%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.