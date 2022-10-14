Here are the top Institutional holders of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is -80.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 58.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 7.36% and -23.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -63.60% off its SMA200. CGEN registered -87.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.36%.

The stock witnessed a -20.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.61%, and is 20.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.25% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $85.87M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.75% and -88.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.52M, and float is at 81.70M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is trading -40.68% down over the past 12 months and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is -20.45% lower over the same period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -16.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.