Here are the top Institutional holders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -90.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $9.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -30.70% and -62.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.03 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -84.65% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -93.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.66%.

The stock witnessed a -44.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.03%, and is -26.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.40% over the week and 15.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.82% and -94.60% from its 52-week high.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.72M, and float is at 118.44M with Short Float at 36.72%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.