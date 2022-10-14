Here are the top Institutional holders of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) shares

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is -22.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $79.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.51% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -61.83% lower than the price target low of $31.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.49, the stock is -4.76% and -11.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.58% off its SMA200. GFS registered a gain of -7.92% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -13.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.83%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $28.77B and $7.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.64 and Fwd P/E is 20.92. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.16% and -36.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 540.14M, and float is at 538.55M with Short Float at 2.34%.