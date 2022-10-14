Here are the top Institutional holders of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) shares

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is 22.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.76 and a high of $24.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWNK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.93, the stock is 4.13% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 14.54% off its SMA200. TWNK registered 36.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.25%.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.40%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.10 and Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.75% and 0.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.91M, and float is at 133.09M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gernigin Michael, the company’s. SEC filings show that Gernigin Michael sold 7,060 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $21.38 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6922.0 shares.

Hostess Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Cramer Michael John () sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $22.15 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43408.0 shares of the TWNK stock.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) that is trading 36.60% up over the past 12 months and J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) that is -7.95% lower over the same period.