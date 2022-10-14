Here are the top Institutional holders of InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -50.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $99.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $30.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.34%.

Currently trading at $34.73, the stock is 14.78% and 7.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.83 million and changing 14.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.34% off its SMA200. INMD registered -59.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.56%.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.22%, and is 8.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $404.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.30 and Fwd P/E is 14.51. Profit margin for the company is 42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.59% and -65.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.60%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.20% this year

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.22M, and float is at 69.21M with Short Float at 8.93%.