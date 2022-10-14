Here are the top Institutional holders of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is -35.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.14 and a high of $65.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.31% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.89% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.31% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.81, the stock is 13.13% and 2.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 10.18% at the moment leaves the stock -17.59% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -28.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.70%.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.99%, and is 8.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $6.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.79 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.99% and -45.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.30%).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.33M, and float is at 72.59M with Short Float at 7.99%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAUK AMY, the company’s CEO – Pink. SEC filings show that HAUK AMY sold 8,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $39.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91903.0 shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that HAUK AMY (CEO – Pink) sold a total of 2,657 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $50.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Sheehan Anne (Director) disposed off 5,060 shares at an average price of $51.61 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 5,112 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO).