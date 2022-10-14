Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -40.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.24% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is -5.59% and -16.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -13.53% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -58.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.91%.

The stock witnessed a -12.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.15%, and is -12.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.71% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $263.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.06% and -63.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.32M, and float is at 186.40M with Short Float at 6.53%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Ido, the company’s Chairman, co-CEO. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Ido sold 136,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $3.74 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Schoenberg Roy (President, co-CEO) sold a total of 125,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $3.74 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.43 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Schoenberg Ido (Chairman, co-CEO) disposed off 50,943 shares at an average price of $4.25 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,752,870 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -20.95% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -31.47% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 49.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.