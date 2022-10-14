Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is -19.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.79 and a high of $122.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $84.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.91% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.01% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 15.03% higher than the price target low of $102.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.98, the stock is -3.46% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -17.54% off its SMA200. BMO registered -16.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.26%.

The stock witnessed a -9.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 43863 employees, a market worth around $60.50B and $16.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 6.12. Profit margin for the company is 48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.06% and -29.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.36M, and float is at 674.17M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -10.34% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -7.97% lower over the same period.