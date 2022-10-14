Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO)

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) is -66.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $14.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GATO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is 27.00% and 8.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock -16.29% off its SMA200. GATO registered -71.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.75%.

The stock witnessed a 32.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.34%, and is 9.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.22% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 11.50. Distance from 52-week low is 56.82% and -76.42% from its 52-week high.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.13M, and float is at 68.51M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.