Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is -30.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.04 and a high of $16.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.06% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.55, the stock is -8.48% and -19.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -25.60% off its SMA200. GNL registered -35.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.32%.

The stock witnessed a -19.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.84%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $394.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.08% and -36.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.50% this year

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.65M, and float is at 103.35M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is trading -50.19% down over the past 12 months and Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) that is -48.33% lower over the same period.