Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -44.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.08 and a high of $8.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is -1.87% and -4.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -31.11% off its SMA200. HBM registered -42.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.66%.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.62%, and is -5.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has around 2505 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.23. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.84% and -53.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.89M, and float is at 261.63M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading -22.16% down over the past 12 months and PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) that is -16.96% lower over the same period. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is -18.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.