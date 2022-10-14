Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is -64.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.12 and a high of $158.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.95% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 41.77% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.58, the stock is -16.73% and -27.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -48.30% off its SMA200. IAC registered -68.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.48%.

The stock witnessed a -26.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.39%, and is -19.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $4.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.00% and -70.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.75M, and float is at 78.71M with Short Float at 2.92%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by IAC Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $34.41 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64.72 million shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that IAC Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 148,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $33.78 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64.67 million shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 143,700 shares at an average price of $34.79 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 64,524,502 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).