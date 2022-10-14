Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) is -87.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $18.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 14.66% and 58.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -58.36% off its SMA200. SPRO registered -88.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.53%.

The stock witnessed a 115.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 151.90%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 13.47% over the month.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $77.25M and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.60% and -89.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.98M, and float is at 30.43M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,901,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $4.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.42 million shares.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Shukla Sath (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,017 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $0.89 per share for $5378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56064.0 shares of the SPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 39,727 shares at an average price of $5.24 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 5,321,231 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 3.77% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 31.69% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 17.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.