Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is -50.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $17.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is -11.79% and -17.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -29.21% off its SMA200. SUMO registered -60.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.27%.

The stock witnessed a -25.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.86%, and is -18.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 943 employees, a market worth around $861.72M and $271.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.22% and -62.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.61M, and float is at 113.76M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haar Katherine, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Haar Katherine sold 10,044 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $6.94 per share for a total of $69685.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Sumo Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that McCord Jennifer (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $8.80 per share for $64388.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the SUMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 8,946 shares at an average price of $8.80 for $78734.0. The insider now directly holds 360,859 shares of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -20.95% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.00% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -27.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.