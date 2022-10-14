Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is -27.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.80 and a high of $58.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLF stock was last observed hovering at around $39.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $50.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.64% off the consensus price target high of $60.67 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.61% higher than the price target low of $45.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.26, the stock is -2.44% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. SLF registered -26.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.28%.

The stock witnessed a -8.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.21%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has around 24589 employees, a market worth around $24.15B and $27.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.76% and -31.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.00M, and float is at 585.72M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -21.18% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -19.08% lower over the same period. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -2.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.