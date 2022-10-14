Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) is -96.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TANH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -8.42% and -25.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -8.56% at the moment leaves the stock -82.90% off its SMA200. TANH registered -97.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.27%.

The stock witnessed a -28.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.93%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.21% over the week and 12.98% over the month.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $3.34M and $55.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.72% and -98.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.07M, and float is at 16.97M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FMC Corporation (FMC) that is trading 31.81% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is -14.52% lower over the same period. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is 32.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.