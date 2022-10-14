Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is -33.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.45 and a high of $92.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $53.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $54.07, the stock is -0.84% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -22.57% off its SMA200. THC registered -11.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.60%.

The stock witnessed a -8.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.66%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 76836 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $19.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.34% and -41.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.79M, and float is at 106.39M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KERREY J ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KERREY J ROBERT sold 36,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $65.56 per share for a total of $2.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48798.0 shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 that FISHER RICHARD W (Director) sold a total of 7,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 and was made at $62.92 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34362.0 shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, MARK RICHARD J (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $90.47 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 39,785 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -30.53% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -77.20% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -34.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.