Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA)

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is 30.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $12.49, the stock is 17.65% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 25.99% off its SMA200. TCDA registered 170.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.01%.

The stock witnessed a 17.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.91%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 195.27% and -9.82% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.83M, and float is at 51.02M with Short Float at 16.42%.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isern Brian M., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Isern Brian M. sold 29,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $11.99 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Isern Brian M. (10% Owner) sold a total of 212,283 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $12.53 per share for $2.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.58 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $11.85 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 9,676,114 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).

Tricida Inc. (TCDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -8.14% lower over the past 12 months.