Infosys Limited (INFY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -28.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.39 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95%.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is 5.22% and -2.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.47 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.77% off its SMA200. INFY registered -20.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.82%.

The stock witnessed a -0.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.66%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 335186 employees, a market worth around $79.11B and $15.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.94 and Fwd P/E is 21.64. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.13% and -31.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.04%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -22.02% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -32.37% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -1.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.