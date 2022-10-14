Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Volatility At 5.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is -49.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.19 and a high of $48.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JHG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29%.

Currently trading at $21.26, the stock is -2.11% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 6.46% at the moment leaves the stock -27.90% off its SMA200. JHG registered -51.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.76%.

The stock witnessed a -10.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.69%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.22 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -56.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Analyst Forecasts

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.30% this year

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.66M, and float is at 164.63M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOGO GEORGINA, the company’s Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that FOGO GEORGINA sold 10,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $23.29 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Janus Henderson Group plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that GARDEN EDWARD P (Director) bought a total of 201,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $35.71 per share for $7.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31.87 million shares of the JHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, PELTZ NELSON (Director) acquired 201,005 shares at an average price of $35.71 for $7.18 million. The insider now directly holds 31,867,800 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -59.31% down over the past 12 months.