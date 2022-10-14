Micron Technology Inc. (MU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -41.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.45 and a high of $98.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $52.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.14% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -21.91% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.86, the stock is 6.05% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.59 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.69% off its SMA200. MU registered -17.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.21%.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.84%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $62.47B and $30.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 14.03. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.23% and -44.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.20% this year

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 2.52%.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bokan Michael W, the company’s SVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Bokan Michael W sold 16,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $63.82 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that ARNZEN APRIL S (SVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $76.00 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89172.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Beard Robert P (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) disposed off 266 shares at an average price of $96.17 for $25581.0. The insider now directly holds 10,688 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -49.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.