New Big Money Means Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.15 and a high of $47.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSIQ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $30.89, the stock is -16.44% and -23.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -6.66% off its SMA200. CSIQ registered -16.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.10%.

The stock witnessed a -27.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.97%, and is -14.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has around 13535 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $6.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.46% and -35.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.26M, and float is at 50.52M with Short Float at 7.38%.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading -36.33% down over the past 12 months and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is -10.26% lower over the same period. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is 19.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.