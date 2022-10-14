New Big Money Means NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -18.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $88.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $69.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.74% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.78, the stock is -9.96% and -14.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. NEP registered -12.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.47%.

The stock witnessed a -18.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.55%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.47 and Fwd P/E is 28.15. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.18% and -22.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 320.10% this year

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.90M, and float is at 82.95M with Short Float at 4.48%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 16.62% higher over the past 12 months.