New Big Money Means Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -31.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.35% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 23.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.23, the stock is -16.06% and -25.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.65 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.80% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -42.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.11%.

The stock witnessed a -35.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.39%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $11.79B and $597.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.42% and -58.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 518.53M with Short Float at 12.08%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -14.52% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -11.32% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -64.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.