New Big Money Means The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is -73.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.06 and a high of $180.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.73% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.46% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.27, the stock is -10.14% and -31.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -58.51% off its SMA200. SMG registered -71.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.90%.

The stock witnessed a -24.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.39%, and is -6.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $4.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.12. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.23% and -76.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.40M, and float is at 40.13M with Short Float at 7.11%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAGEDORN JAMES, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that HAGEDORN JAMES sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $97.74 per share for a total of $5.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that King James D (EVP and CCO) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $98.42 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9760.0 shares of the SMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Johnson Stephen L (Director) disposed off 2,305 shares at an average price of $113.36 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,233 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG).

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is -53.93% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -23.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.