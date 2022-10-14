Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) is -31.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.87 and a high of $16.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $11.06, the stock is -2.15% and -8.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -15.79% off its SMA200. NAD registered -29.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.33%.

The stock witnessed a -7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.05%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.75% and -31.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.41M, and float is at 233.40M with Short Float at 0.05%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.