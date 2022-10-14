Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is -39.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -14.01% and -19.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 7.16% at the moment leaves the stock -12.79% off its SMA200. OCUL registered -63.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.46%.

The stock witnessed a -32.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.23%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 9.97% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $326.99M and $49.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.99% and -66.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Analyst Forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.70% this year

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.76M, and float is at 75.85M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMMER ROAD LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $3.90 per share for a total of $38993.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.11 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $4.00 per share for $39982.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.1 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) acquired 18,800 shares at an average price of $4.04 for $75988.0. The insider now directly holds 6,094,761 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading -75.22% down over the past 12 months and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) that is -38.98% lower over the same period.