OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -47.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $2.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -1.91% and -11.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -28.72% off its SMA200. OGI registered -59.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.55%.

The stock witnessed a -11.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is -13.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 865 employees, a market worth around $449.41M and $125.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -64.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.30% this year

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.06M, and float is at 255.27M with Short Float at 3.45%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -53.66% lower over the past 12 months.