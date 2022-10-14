Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) is -17.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.19 and a high of $14.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $15.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.18 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 23.22% higher than the price target low of $13.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.05, the stock is 0.43% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -12.06% off its SMA200. OR registered -16.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.75%.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.29%, and is -5.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $224.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.03. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.30% and -31.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.20% this year

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.32M, and float is at 183.27M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times.