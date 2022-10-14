Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) is -10.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.14 and a high of $82.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.95% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.55% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.00, the stock is -1.53% and -2.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.24% off its SMA200. PCRX registered 3.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.83%.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is -6.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $614.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.58 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.70% and -34.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.40% this year

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.50M, and float is at 45.30M with Short Float at 11.40%.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REINHARDT MAX, the company’s President, Rest of World. SEC filings show that REINHARDT MAX sold 1,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $58.00 per share for a total of $80040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31378.0 shares.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that WINSTON ROY (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $55.70 per share for $26513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44992.0 shares of the PCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, SLONIN JONATHAN (Chief Clinical Officer) disposed off 308 shares at an average price of $55.70 for $17156.0. The insider now directly holds 37,079 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX).

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 19.53% up over the past 12 months and Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is -15.71% lower over the same period. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is -59.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.