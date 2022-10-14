Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is -55.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $27.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is 1.67% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.98 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -24.78% off its SMA200. PLTR registered -66.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.36%.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.62%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 3269 employees, a market worth around $17.32B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.08. Profit margin for the company is -30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.47% and -70.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.05B, and float is at 1.74B with Short Float at 6.99%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sankar Shyam, the company’s. SEC filings show that Sankar Shyam sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $8.28 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.01 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Buckley Jeffrey () sold a total of 3,414 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $8.23 per share for $28088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Sankar Shyam () disposed off 75,161 shares at an average price of $8.23 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 2,055,434 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).