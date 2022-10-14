Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -75.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $99.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.16% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -8.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is 0.39% and -14.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.41 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -52.07% off its SMA200. PTON registered -89.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.20%.

The stock witnessed a -14.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.71%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 6195 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $3.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.78% and -91.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 337.74M, and float is at 306.32M with Short Float at 12.57%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klingsick Allen J, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Klingsick Allen J sold 2,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $13.88 per share for a total of $38505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27127.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Cornils Kevin (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 7,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $14.10 per share for $99208.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13891.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Klingsick Allen J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,456 shares at an average price of $15.01 for $21847.0. The insider now directly holds 22,080 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 1.48% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -42.70% lower over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -26.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.