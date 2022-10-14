PG&E Corporation (PCG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is 17.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $15.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.31, the stock is 6.66% and 12.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.86 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 20.57% off its SMA200. PCG registered 36.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.36%.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.66%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $34.57B and $21.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 185.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.44% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.47B, and float is at 2.08B with Short Float at 3.98%.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PG&E Fire Victim Trust, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $13.65 per share for a total of $477.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342.74 million shares.

PG&E Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Poppe Patricia K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 83,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $13.00 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the PCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, PG&E Fire Victim Trust (10% Owner) disposed off 60,000,000 shares at an average price of $12.04 for $722.4 million. The insider now directly holds 377,743,590 shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG).

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.85% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 2.46% higher over the same period. Eversource Energy (ES) is -14.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.